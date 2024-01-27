Telling news your way
Woman, 23, in hospital with 'life-changing injuries' following serious collision

By Megan Baker
2 minutes ago
Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a van in Eastbourne on the 26 January at about 9.30am.

The road was closed for most of the day as police carried out investigation work.

Police have now confirmed a woman aged 23 was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries following the incident.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage should report to Sussex Police online or on 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Smithfield.”

