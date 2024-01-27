Woman, 23, in hospital with 'life-changing injuries' following serious collision
A 23-year-old woman is in hospital with ‘life-changing injuries’ after a serious collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a van in Eastbourne on the 26 January at about 9.30am.
The road was closed for most of the day as police carried out investigation work.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police have now confirmed a woman aged 23 was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries following the incident.
“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage should report to Sussex Police online or on 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Smithfield.”