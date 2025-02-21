Woman shocked as her cat Cruise starts to use the toilet like a human

A mum was mocked as 'drunk' by her family for saying their cat used the loo like a human when no one was looking - until she caught the clever kitty's stunt on camera

Hayley Bibby was stunned when she spotted black cat Cruise using the toilet for the first time on January 2. As no-one else was in the house and she didn't have her phone to hand, Hayley's partner Ash Hill and her 12-year-old stepson didn't believe her, jokingly asking if she was drunk.

The second time the two-and-a-half-year-old performed on the loo it was early in the morning and, again, the 43-year-old didn't catch it on camera, much to her frustration. But the credit controller thankfully made it third time lucky when she spotted Cruise hop onto the porcelain rim to again do his business while she was clearing out his litter tray.

Hayley Bibby, from Coventry, West Midlands, was stunned when she spotted black cat Cruise using the toilet like a human | Kennedy News and Media

This time Hayley whipped her phone out and captured the bizarre spectacle while calling to the others “he's having a wee”. Footage shows the nonchalant puss squatting down on the rim of the toilet and starting to tinkle.

He can be seen staring wide-eyed into the camera as her stepson can be heard saying “what the hell?” while 40-year-old retail manager Ash exclaims “wow”. A vindicated Hayley, who can be heard praising Cruise as a good boy, tells the pair “I told you I'm not on drugs” before he jumps down and saunters away. Baffled Hayley believes the cat, who regularly peers through the catflap into the loo, has simply copied how she uses it.

Cruise's toilet habits echo those of Jinx from hit movie Meet The Parents. The cat, belonging to Robert De Niro's character Jack Byrnes, learns how to use the toilet and even flush it - something Cruise has yet to master.

Hayley, from Coventry, West Midlands, said: “I went into the downstairs toilet and was about to go myself. We normally keep the toilet seat closed but one of the boys had obviously left it up. He was hovering and then jumped on top of the toilet. I was thinking ‘what's he doing?’ I was about to tell him to get down and then he decided to use it. I couldn't believe my eyes, my mind was blown.

Haley Bibby with Jinx | Kennedy News and Media

“When I told my other half and my stepson they said 'have you been drinking?' I said ‘no I'm doing Dry January’. I definitely saw it, I'm not losing the plot. The next morning he did it again, there was nobody else in the house and I'd left my phone upstairs. I told my other half and my stepson again, and they said ‘are you really doing Dry January?’

“The following day I went into the downstairs loo to check the litter tray and he hopped up again. I had my phone on me and luckily there were other people in the house and I just called them in. My stepson's mouth was wide open, just giggling. Poor cat, we were all there staring at him.

“Now we leave the downstairs toilet seat and lid up. We go in there as and when and if we see the water isn't fresh coloured we'll give it a little flush as he's not mastered that yet. If he learned how to do that, that would completely blow my mind.”

Despite Cruise learning how to use the human toilet, Hayley said his tortoiseshell sister Fudge, also two-and-a-half, has yet to follow suit. Hayley said: “The cats always follow me to the toilet. He's quite possibly seen me go to the toilet and thought ‘I can do that’. We put a cat flap on the downstairs toilet door because their litter tray is in there and the smell was wafting round the house.

“Every time I'm sitting on the toilet I can see one of them peering through and then one comes in and, sod's law, the other follows. So while I'm going to the toilet I'm usually being watched by the cats. Among my friends I'm known as being a bit of a clean and tidy freak so a lot of them said ‘if anyone's cat was going to do, it it's going to be yours’.”