Chesterfield: Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from Horns Bridge
A woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after falling from Horns Bridge.
Officers were called to concerns for the safety of a woman who was on the bridge over the A617 just after 8.15am on Sunday, March 17.The woman is believed to have fallen from height. Ambulance crews attended, and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The A617 was closed at Horns Bridge while emergency services attended and was reopened around 9.15am. A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed that there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances around the incident.