A woman who said she was raped by a Premier League footballer says she’s too scared to go to the police and still suffers panic attacks over the ordeal which happened nine years ago.

Speaking anonymously to MailOnline, the person said she was just 19 when the alleged attack happened - and says it took place in her own bedroom during a house party at university.

At the time of the alleged attack, the man was playing for his academy but nine years later he is a fully fledged Premier League player. The woman claims she had not met him before and has not met up with him since.

The woman told MailOnline: "The door was wide open. My housemate left the room and I said, ‘Don’t shut the door’ because nothing was going to happen. I clearly didn’t want anything sexual.

"From that point, things are quite difficult for me to match up - and I hold on to that comment about the door for reassurance."

She added: "The next thing I remember is my housemate back at my room, banging on the door, asking, ‘What’s going on?’ [The footballer] had a pillow covering himself and let her in. I’m surprised he even opened the door."

