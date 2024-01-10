Woman's body found in estuary in Lytham near Blackpool
A member of the public reported seeing a body in the water on Tuesday morning
A woman's body was discovered in an estuary by a member of the public.
Police received a call at 6.15am from a member of the public who reported a woman in the water near Dock Road in Lytham, Lancashire.
The emergency services responded with fire crews and police searching the area with torches before dawn. A woman's body was recovered a short time later, said police. Her death is not thought to be suspicious.
Police and fire service statements
A police spokesperson said: "We were called at about 6.15am today (Tuesday, January 9) to a report of a woman in the water near Dock Road at Lytham. Emergency services attended and very sadly the body of a woman was recovered from the water a short time later. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this time."
A fire service spokesperson added: "Three fire engines, the boat and aerial drone unit attended an incident near Estuary View this morning. A casualty was rescued and transferred into the care of North West Ambulance Service."
It is not clear at this stage whether the woman was dead at the time her body was recovered, or whether she died shortly after being rescued.
Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service have been approached for clarification.
