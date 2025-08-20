The abandoned Grade I-listed manor house was engulfed by fire during a major incident on Tuesday night - watch the footage above in our video player.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic video footage captures Liverpool’s historic Woolton Hall being engulfed by flames after a major fire broke out.

The footage - courtesy of by @coltmanvisuals via Spectee - shows huge plumes of smoke being sent into the night sky late on Tuesday as the roof collapsed at the Grade I-listed abandoned manor house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built in 1704, Woolton Hall previously served as a hotel, an army hospital, a convent and a school but had fallen into disrepair in recent years.

@guitarvarnes/X

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) arrived at the site, on Speke Road in Woolton, at 8.16pm last night (Tuesday, August 19) and closed roads in the area as crews tried to bring the fire under control. A spokesperson said firefighters found the stone building fully engulfed. The blaze was estimated to be about 130ft (40m) by 100ft (30m) in size.

At its height, nine fire engines attended the scene with the operation also involving Merseyside Police.

MFRYS said on Wednesday morning: “Fire crews continued to fight the fire overnight, although having made good progress yesterday evening resources were scaled down to four fire engines and an aerial appliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

“The main body of fire was extinguished just before 2am this morning and damping down and checking for hot spots continued throughout the night. Three fire engines and an aerial appliance remain at the scene.”

Residents living nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Previous fire at Woolton Hall site

Woolton Hall previously caught fire in 2019, and the incident was treated as an arson attack by police. Fire crews were able to prevent the flames from destroying the building six years ago. Campaigners expressed concerns at the time about potential future fires.

The cause of the latest fire is unknown at this stage.