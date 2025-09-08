Tributes have been paid to Connor Maher following his sudden death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Maher, who was from Worcester in the West Midlands has died suddenly. The young husband and dad, was known as a local musician who worked as a chef. He died at the Nuffield Leisure Centre in Worcester.

Connor Maher’s father, known as Marzy Marr, shared the tragic news of his son’s death on Facebook and wrote: “It is with the heaviest heart possible, that I post this. My eldest boy, Connor, passed away in a tragic accident at Nuffield Leisure Centre on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are waiting for the results of a post-mortem, which should take place this coming Wednesday. I am confident that he didn’t suffer in any way, and it was very quick.

“Staff and paramedics worked tirelessly for over 45 minutes, but were sadly unsuccessful in reviving him. I ask you to please respect our privacy as a family in the coming days.”

Portia Wilson paid tribute to Connor on Facebook and wrote: “I can’t find the words to express how I feel about the news of this beautiful persons passing. My thoughts are with Connor Maher family. You will forever be the kindest soul I’ve ever encountered. Fly high friend x.”

Dad Connor Maher who was a musician and chef and described as a ‘best friend’to his wife, has suddenly died . Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

Tony James also shared a tribute to Connor on Facebook and wrote: “RIP Connor Maher x I didn’t get to see you recently but whenever we saw each other it would always end with us both laughing… a lot! You are a rare talent and the music just ran through every part of you when you played! Whatever happens next, go and make a stamp on it, like you did here x.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Facebook group for the Exclusively Worcester! Gig Guide wrote: "We've lost one of the greatest talents this city has produced, Connor Maher.

“Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Connor will know just how painful this loss is to us personally and worcesters music scene. He was the most beautiful, selfless soul, a true people person and the most loyal of them all.

“Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, raise a glass, play a tune or simply just think of him. Hed like that.

RIP Connor, Thankyou for everything 🖤.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Connor Maher’s family which reads: “Like so many of us I am absolutely devastated at the loss of Connor!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He lit up so many lives and brought so much joy to every room he was in.

“He was a rockstar, a chef and an amazing friend to everyone. Above all else he was a dad to Theo and Melody and husband, and best friend, to Emily.

“Leaving the world at such a young age I think everyone who can would like to make a donation that Emily can use either for the funeral or use for the kids.”

“Donate what you can for one of the greats!

“See you on the other side, Connor xx.”