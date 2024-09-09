15-year-old boy dies after fake doctor uses YouTube to perform surgery to remove gallbladder stone
According to IndiaToday, Ajit Kumar Puri, who ran a clinic in Madhaura performed a botched gallbladder stone removal procedure by allegedly watching YouTube tutorials on his mobile phone.
The teenager, admitted with complaints of vomiting and stomach pain, was operated on without his family's consent or knowledge. During the procedure, the boy’s condition deteriorated, prompting the family to protest.
Puri reportedly retorted, "Am I the doctor here or you?" After the boy’s condition worsened, Puri attempted to take him to a hospital in Patna, but the boy tragically died on the way. Puri fled the scene, leaving the body behind.
The family has filed a complaint accusing Puri of negligence and malpractice, claiming he was unqualified and inexperienced. Local police have registered a case and are conducting raids to apprehend the fake doctor and his clinic staff. The boy's body has been sent for a post-mortem.
