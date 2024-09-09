A fake doctor in India is on the run after performing surgery using YouTube videos, leading to the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to IndiaToday, Ajit Kumar Puri, who ran a clinic in Madhaura performed a botched gallbladder stone removal procedure by allegedly watching YouTube tutorials on his mobile phone.

The teenager, admitted with complaints of vomiting and stomach pain, was operated on without his family's consent or knowledge. During the procedure, the boy’s condition deteriorated, prompting the family to protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ajit Kumar Puri, who ran a clinic in Madhaura, performed a botched gallbladder stone removal procedure by allegedly watching YouTube tutorials on his mobile phone. | Getty Images/Image Source

Puri reportedly retorted, "Am I the doctor here or you?" After the boy’s condition worsened, Puri attempted to take him to a hospital in Patna, but the boy tragically died on the way. Puri fled the scene, leaving the body behind.

The family has filed a complaint accusing Puri of negligence and malpractice, claiming he was unqualified and inexperienced. Local police have registered a case and are conducting raids to apprehend the fake doctor and his clinic staff. The boy's body has been sent for a post-mortem.