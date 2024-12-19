An actor has died in a tragic kayaking accident on a lake after apparently losing his balance and falling into the water in a deep area where he drowned after suffering hypothermia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Federico Nahuel Ramon, said to be 27 in some local media reports and 39 in others, drowned in Lake Nahuel Huapi, in Argentina's northern Patagonia region, on Tuesday, December 17.

Fede, as his loved ones called him, had trained at the Metropolitan School of Dramatic Arts in Buenos Aires and was an actor, a clown, a teacher and a lighting technician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Federico Nahuel Ramon poses in undated photo. He died in a kayaking accident on Nahuel Huapi Lake, Argentina | NF/newsX

The actor was kayaking on the lake, with investigators saying that they believe that he lost his balance and fell into the water in a deep and cold area where he suffered hypothermia and subsequently drowned.

His lifeless body was found in the lake by a local resident who was sailing in the area. His body was found shortly after his family reported his disappearance to the authorities, saying they were unable to reach him.

Paying tribute to him, his colleagues said that, as a clown and actor, he managed to connect with the public through humour and empathy.

Story: NewsX