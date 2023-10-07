Afghanistan earthquake leave around 320 dead in 6.3 quakes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 320 people have died after earthquakes struck Afghanistan, the UN has said.

A pair of 6.3-magnitude quakes hit around 40km from the western city of Herat on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which happened around 11am local time (6:30pm GMT) left a number of buildings damaged trapping people under rubble.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan October 7 morning, the United States Geological Survey said, followed by four large aftershocks with epicentres close to the region's largest city. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

At least three powerful tremors followed the initial earthquake. The epicentre was about 25 miles northwest of the city and was followed by a 5.5-magnitude aftershock, the USGS reported.

"We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking. Wall plasters started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed." Herat resident Bashir Ahmad told the AFP news agency.

"I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying," he added.

A health official said more than 70 injured people were being treated at the city's main hospital.

Resident Abdul Shakor Samadi said: "Me and my family were inside our home, I felt the quake," adding that his relatives began shouting and ran outside and are now afraid to return.

"All people are out of their homes. Houses, offices and shops are all empty and there are fears of more earthquakes."

Herat is located 120km east of the border with Iran and is considered to be the cultural capital of Afghanistan. An estimated 1.9 million people are believed to be living in the province, according to 2019 World Bank data.