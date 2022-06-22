The majority of the fatalities were in the province of Paktika, authorities say

At least 920 people have been killed and 600 injured in a powerful earthquake, authorities have said.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early on Wednesday morning local time about 27 miles (44km) from the city of Khost, close to the country’s border with Pakistan, and was at a depth of 31.6 miles (51km), according to the US Geological Survey.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency said rescuers were arriving by helicopter in Paktika, some 100 miles south of the capital Kabul.

At least 280 people after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake stuck eastern Afghanistan (Photo: Adobe)

Which areas did the earthquake hit?

Neighbouring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department put the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1, with tremors felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.

The European seismological agency (EMSC) said the earthquake’s tremors were felt over 310 miles by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

“Strong and long jolts,” a resident of the Afghan capital, Kabul, posted on the website of the EMSC, while a resident of the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar wrote “It was strong”.

Photographs on Afghan media showed houses reduced to rubble and bodies covered in blankets on the ground.

The tremors extended to the Afghan capital Kabul, as well as Islamabad in Pakistan, according to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website and by Twitter users.

The EMSC said on Twitter that shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, but there were no immediate reports of casualties in Pakistan.

Some remote areas of Pakistan saw reports of damage to homes near the Afghan border, but it was not immediately clear if this was due to rain or the earthquake, Taimoor Khan, a disaster management spokesperson in the area, said.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif offered his condolences over the earthquake, saying his nation will provide help to the Afghan people.

How many people have been injured?

The quake killed at least 920 people and left 600 hurt, according to an Afghan emergency official said.

Interior ministry official Salahuddin Ayubi said the majority of the fatalities were in the province of Paktika, where 255 people were killed and more than 200 injured.

Meanwhile in Khost province, 25 people have been killed and 90 taken to hospital.

“The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains and it will take some time to collect details,” Mr Ayubi added.

He said authorities had launched a rescue operation and helicopters were being used to reach the injured and take in medical supplies and food.

Footage from Paktika province near the Pakistan border showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area, while images circulating online showed destroyed stone houses, with residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble.

Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter: “A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”

From Kabul, Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund convened an emergency meeting at the Presidential Palace to coordinate the relief effort for victims in Paktika and Khost.