Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner are reportedly charged with being mercenaries

Two British men captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have appeared in court on charges that carry a possible death penalty.

Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, and Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, are being held in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and are accused of being mercenaries.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men say they were serving with regular military units in Mariupol and so should be protected as prisoners of war by the Geneva Convention.

A third British man, Andrew Hill, also faces charges after being captured in the Mykolaiv area, but his affiliation is unclear.

The two Brits are being held in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (Photo: Getty Images)

The BBC reported that Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner had appeared in what appears to be a court dock in the pro-Russian territory on Tuesday, alongside Saaudun Brahim, a Moroccan national.

If the men are convicted of the charges, which include trying to “seize power”, it is feared the court, which is not internationally recognised, could pass the death penalty.

Footage of the men shows they spoke only to confirm they were aware of the charges they face and say they consented to their case proceeding without witness evidence, according to the BBC.

Separatist president Denis Pushilin on Monday claimed “the crimes they committed were monstrous”, according to separatist news agency DAN.

Family share emotional statement

Relatives of Mr Aslin, one of three men accused of being mercenaries for Ukrainian forces, have said they are working with the Foreign Office and Ukrainian government to try and get him home.

In a statement released through the Foreign Office on Tuesday, they described the 28-year-old as a “much-loved man and very much missed”.

It comes after the president of Ukraine’s separatist Donetsk People’s Republic said the region’s supreme court is opening the trial of the three Britons.

The statement read: “We, the family of Aiden Aslin, wish to ask for privacy at this time from the media.

“This is a very sensitive and emotional time for our family, and we would like to say thank you to all that have supported us.

“We are currently working with the Ukrainian government and the Foreign Office to try and bring Aiden home.

“Aiden is a much-loved man and very much missed, and we hope that he will be released very soon.”

Dominic Raab has said the Foreign Office will “make all the representations” on Mr Aslin’s behalf.

Speaking on Monday, he told LBC: “In relation to that case, I don’t know all the details, but of course we would expect the laws of armed conflict to be respected, and we will make sure that we will make all the representations.