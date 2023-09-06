Air Canada has issued an apology after two passengers were kicked off a plane in a row over vomit-covered seats.

Air Canada has issued an apology after two passengers were kicked off the plane following their complaints of poorly cleaned seats that had been covered in vomit on a previous flight. Recounting her experience on social media, Susan Benson said the incident occurred on board a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal on August 26.

She wrote in a Facebook post published on August 29 : “There was a bit of a foul smell but we didn’t know at first what the problem was. Apparently, on the previous flight someone had vomited in that area. Air Canada attempted a quick cleanup before boarding but clearly wasn’t able to do a thorough clean.

“They placed coffee grinds in the seat pouch and sprayed perfume to mask the smell. When the clearly upset passengers tried to explain to the flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet and there was still visible vomit residue in their area, the flight attendant was very apologetic but explained that the flight was full and there was nothing they could do.”

She said the passengers and crew “argued back-and-forth for several minutes” before a supervisor came over and stressed that the passengers would have to stay in the vomit-covered seats as the flight was full.

She then alleged that the pilot came down the plane to speak to the passengers, telling them to “leave the plane” and arrange flights “on their own dime” or they “would be escorted off the plane by security and placed on a no fly list”.

Benson also denied suggestions that the passengers had been “rude” to the flight attendant that warranted such a response. She wrote: “They were certainly not! They were upset and firm, but not rude!”

The pair were then escorted from the plane by security despite repeated attempts to explain the situation to the crew. She continued: “For what? Refusing to sit in vomit for five hours! I am ashamed to be a Canadian and ashamed of Air Canada. Shame on you Air Canada! shame on you!”

Air Canada told CNN in a statement that it had issued an apology to the customers “as they clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled.

