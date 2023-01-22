Building collapsed in Syrian city of Aleppo

A child was among 10 people killed after a building collapsed in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The five-storey building housing about 30 people is in the Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood, which is under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Syrian state media said it collapsed overnight, adding that water leakages had weakened the structure’s foundations.

Dozens of firefighters, first responders and residents covered in debris and dust were searching through the rubble for the remaining residents with drills and a bulldozer. Some relatives of the tenants waited anxiously nearby, while others mourned at the entrance of a nearby hospital as the bodies arrived in ambulances and on the back of trucks.

