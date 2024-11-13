Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexei Zimin, a Russian TV chef who was exiled from his country after expressing anti-war views, has reportedly been found dead inside a hotel room.

The 52-year-old was said to have been found dead in a Serbian hotel room. Russian publication Afisha first reported the death.

Zimin, who was known for his ownership of the restaurant Zima in London’s Soho, has previously been exiled from Russia after speaking out against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Crimea. His TV series ‘Cooking with Alexei Zimin’ was abruptly cancelled in 2022 after he posted anti-war songs to social media.

The chef was also previously the editor of GQ in Russia, as well as foodie magazine Gourmet. He also contributed columns to Kommersant and Vedomosti. The circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery, with family reportedly stating that there had been no prior illness.

He had recently travelled to Belgrade to promote his new cookbook. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

In a statement, Zima, a magazine that Zimin was editor-in-chief of, said: “Alexei Zimin, the project's editor-in-chief and the chef of the Zima restaurant, has passed away. For us, Alexei was not only a colleague, he was our friend, a close person with whom we were lucky to go through a lot - both good, kind and sad.

“Thank you to everyone for the words we receive today about Alexei. We are hurting together with you. The entire Zima team expresses condolences to Alexei's family and mourns together with them.”