Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Missing girl walks into police station four years after disappearance
British Gas owner Centrica records £969m in profit
British Airways apologises for serving KFC on flight
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Breaking

Missing teenager Alicia Navarro walks into police station four years after disappearing

Alicia Navarro went missing in September 2019

Hiyah Zaidi
By Hiyah Zaidi
2 minutes ago

A teenager who went missing at the age of 14, four years ago, has been found after she walked into a police station and identified herself.

Alicia Navarro, now 18, of Glendale, Arizona, showed up alone in a small Montana town about 40 miles from the Canadian border and around 2000 miles from her home - and identified herself to authorities.

She disappeared without a trace on 15 September 2019, after writing a note to her parents saying she was running away but would be back.

Most Popular

Alicia Navarro went missing in September 2019 (Image: Finding Alicia/Facebook)Alicia Navarro went missing in September 2019 (Image: Finding Alicia/Facebook)
Alicia Navarro went missing in September 2019 (Image: Finding Alicia/Facebook)

Police spokesman Jose Santiago said: “She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy and she is by all accounts happy.”

The youngster’s disappearance sparked a massive search, which included the FBI and led to thousands of tips from the public. However, authorities have said the case is "far from being closed" as an investigation into where Ms Navarro has been for the last four year continues.

It was feared Ms Navarro, who was diagnosed as high-functioning on the autism spectrum, may have been lured away by someone she met online, her mother, Jessica Nunez, said previously.

Ms Navarro told officers she was not harmed, police said.

She was not being held, could come and go as she pleased and does not face any criminal charges, the force added.

“She is not in any kind of trouble,” Mr Santiago said.

When she vanished from her home, Ms Navarro left a signed note reading: “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry.”

Lieutenant Scott Waite said Ms Navarro had an “emotionally overwhelming” reunion with Ms Nunez and was “very apologetic (as) to what she has put her mother through”.

Ms Nunez said in a Facebook post: “I want to give glory to God for answering prayers and for this miracle. For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example.

“Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight.”

Related topics:TeenagerHomeParents