A teenager who went missing at the age of 14, four years ago, has been found after she walked into a police station and identified herself.

Alicia Navarro, now 18, of Glendale, Arizona, showed up alone in a small Montana town about 40 miles from the Canadian border and around 2000 miles from her home - and identified herself to authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She disappeared without a trace on 15 September 2019, after writing a note to her parents saying she was running away but would be back.

Alicia Navarro went missing in September 2019 (Image: Finding Alicia/Facebook)

Police spokesman Jose Santiago said: “She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy and she is by all accounts happy.”

The youngster’s disappearance sparked a massive search, which included the FBI and led to thousands of tips from the public. However, authorities have said the case is "far from being closed" as an investigation into where Ms Navarro has been for the last four year continues.

It was feared Ms Navarro, who was diagnosed as high-functioning on the autism spectrum, may have been lured away by someone she met online, her mother, Jessica Nunez, said previously.

Ms Navarro told officers she was not harmed, police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was not being held, could come and go as she pleased and does not face any criminal charges, the force added.

“She is not in any kind of trouble,” Mr Santiago said.

When she vanished from her home, Ms Navarro left a signed note reading: “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry.”

Lieutenant Scott Waite said Ms Navarro had an “emotionally overwhelming” reunion with Ms Nunez and was “very apologetic (as) to what she has put her mother through”.

Ms Nunez said in a Facebook post: “I want to give glory to God for answering prayers and for this miracle. For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example.