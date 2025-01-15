Amado Batista and Calita Franciele: 50-year age gap in relationship between Miss Universe contestant and singer raises eyebrows
Amado Batista, 73, is one of Brazil's most famous singers, having sold more than 13 million records. He also acted in a number of films in the 1980s.
The popular Brazilian singer has recently become the target of online criticism over the huge age gap between himself and his new girlfriend, 23-year-old model Calita Franciele.
Calita, who was voted Miss Universe Mato Grosso 2024, confirmed their relationship through a January 4 clip she shared with her 114,000 Instagram followers.
The clip appears to show the blossoming romance between the pair, with Calita cosying up to 50-years-older Batista while riding a quad bike as they speed along a dirt track.
It was reportedly part of a romantic trip the pair took together earlier this month. Batista recently surprised Calita on her 23rd birthday, hosting a large party on December 31, and presenting her with a bouquet of flowers.
She shared the snap online and said: "Thank you for the surprise, my love."
The couple spent New Year's Eve together in Sorriso, Mato Grosso, where Batista performed a New Year 's Eve show.
The relationship has generated controversy and attracted attention on social media. Netizens have been critical of their relationship, with many commenting on the clip of Calita and Batista on the quad bike.
One going by 'thiago_carpegiane' said: "The granddaughter and the grandpa."
While 'wellingtoncarlosdemelo' said: "As the saying goes, money in hand, undies on the floor."
And 'eueltinho' quipped: "He has the money and she has the courage, so it's all good then lol."
But others have been more supportive, with 'ednammb' saying: "A woman falls in love with the way she is treated, and falls out of love for the same reason, may they be happy."
