A 35-year-old man in India has died of suffocation after he reportedly swallowed a live chick, in an act believed to be linked to his wish to become a father.

A 35-year-old man in India has died of suffocation after he reportedly swallowed a live chick, in an act believed to be linked to his wish to become a father.

Anand Yadav, from Chhindkalo village in Ambikapur, was brought to the Medical College Hospital after he collapsed at home after feeling dizzy following a bath. His cause of death initially remained unclear during the autopsy.

However, upon making an incision near his throat, the doctors discovered the chick lodged within. Dr Santu Bag, who conducted the post-mortem, revealed that the chick, approximately 20 cm in length, was stuck in such a manner that it obstructed both the airway and the food passage, likely causing asphyxiation.

"This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career, having conducted over 15,000 post-mortems. The findings shocked us all," Bag told India Today.

Villagers have speculated that Anand's actions may have been influenced by superstitious beliefs, as he was reportedly in contact with a local occultist. According to some residents, Anand was struggling with infertility and might have swallowed the live chick as part of an occult ritual aimed at becoming a father.

Local police have been notified of the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy.