A blonde law student who tested rat poison on dogs before killing a 65-year-old man with a poisoned stew has now been accused of murdering three more people in a five-month killing spree.

The crimes took place between January and May 2025 in Guarulhos and Sao Paulo in south-eastern Brazil, and in Duque de Caxias in the state of Rio de Janeiro, according to police.

Accused Ana Paula Veloso Fernandes, 36, allegedly poisoned four people with the help of her twin sister Roberta Cristina Veloso Fernandes, 35, and friend Michelle Paiva da Silva, 43, the daughter of one of the victims.

Fernandes' motives ranged from revenge to financial gain, investigators believe.

Police chief Halisson Ideiao said she would use different strategies to get close to her victims and, in every case under investigation, she was the last person to have contact with them and the first to call the police.

Ideiao said: "Ana Paula takes pleasure in killing. Her motivation doesn't really matter - she wants to kill."

The first death being investigated is that of Marcelo Fonseca, in Guarulhos, in January.

Fernandes had moved into his house under the pretext of renting a room. Four days later, according to police, she allegedly poisoned him and left the body decomposing for days. She has told police there was an argument and threats made against her family.

She reportedly told investigators that she allegedly stabbed Marcelo under his right armpit as he sat on a couch. Veloso Fernandes said she covered the entrance to the room with a sheet so her son and niece would not see the victim. She claimed she only called the police after five days, when her son began complaining about the smell and she noticed maggots crawling around the house.

Police said Veloso Fernandes later burned the sofa where Marcelo had been stabbed, claiming she did it to “remove odours” and “clean the room”.

The victim’s daughter went to court to reopen the case after it was initially closed due to a lack of evidence. Investigators later connected Marcelo’s death to Veloso Fernandes as part of a wider probe into a series of poisonings.

In April, Maria Aparecida Rodrigues was found dead after having coffee at Fernandes' home. The victim’s daughter said the two had met through a dating app.

Police say Fernandes tried to frame a former boyfriend, a military police officer, for Maria Aparecida's death.

She allegedly forged notes and even made a supposedly poisoned cake to support the accusation.

In May, Fernandes reported the death of Hayder Mhazres, a 21-year-old Tunisian man she had been romantically involved with.

After their breakup, she allegedly faked a pregnancy and, when rejected, poisoned him with a milkshake. He died after feeling sick at home.

The fourth case occurred in Duque de Caxias, also in April. Neil Correia da Silva, the father of one of Fernandes's college classmates, died after eating food laced with poison.

According to police, the crime was ordered by the victim’s daughter, Michele Paiva de Queiroz, who allegedly paid Fernandes about 4,000 Brazilian reals (£540).

Messages between the suspects reportedly used the code "TCC" - a common term for "Trabalho de Conclusao de Curso", meaning final university thesis - to disguise the payment.

Both women have been arrested, as well as Fernandes' twin sister, who is accused of being an accomplice.

Police said Fernandes confessed to killing 10 dogs to test the strength of poison before using it on her victims.

During a search at her home, officers found terbufos, a banned pesticide similar to rat poison.

Police Chief Ideiao described Fernandes as an "extremely manipulative" serial killer who tried to control the narrative and appeared to cooperate with the investigation.

He said she showed "coldness, a lack of remorse, and a clear pleasure, not only in committing the crime, but in remaining around it, in witnessing the impact of what she did."

He added that if released, she "would certainly attempt to kill others again."

Police said the investigation is continuing as they await toxicology results from exhumed bodies to confirm which substance was used.

