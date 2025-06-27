Andreza Schitini: Mother says son's 18-year jail sentence for killing TikTok star sister is 'not enough'
Victim Andreza Schitini, 35, was strangled and beaten to death and then dumped under a blanket and bags of rubbish in the backyard of her home in Tatui, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Judges sentenced her brother, Edinilson Aparecido de Lima, to 18 years in prison at a hearing in Tatui District Court on June 25 after he confessed to murder and concealing a corpse.
But the siblings' mother, Erminda Schiati, has said that she thinks her 48-year-old son should have been jailed for longer.
She said after the hearing: "Now we await divine justice. He is my son too, but nothing justifies what he did. I expected more."
Andreza's sister and other brother, Jessica and Andriano Schiati, added: "Andreza brought us only joy.
"We do not accept this, and we will never accept it."
Mum-of-two Andreza was a prolific TikTok content creator and kept her thousands of followers up to date on the trials of family life.
Story: NewsX
