A monster jailed for 18 years for the brutal murder of his TikTok star sister during a row over money should have got longer behind bars, their heartbroken mum has said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victim Andreza Schitini, 35, was strangled and beaten to death and then dumped under a blanket and bags of rubbish in the backyard of her home in Tatui, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Judges sentenced her brother, Edinilson Aparecido de Lima, to 18 years in prison at a hearing in Tatui District Court on June 25 after he confessed to murder and concealing a corpse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the siblings' mother, Erminda Schiati, has said that she thinks her 48-year-old son should have been jailed for longer.

Andreza Schitini, 35, poses in undated photo. She was killed by her brother in Tatui, Brazil. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

She said after the hearing: "Now we await divine justice. He is my son too, but nothing justifies what he did. I expected more."

Edinilson Lima strangled his sister in Tatui, Brazil | Newsflash/NX

Andreza's sister and other brother, Jessica and Andriano Schiati, added: "Andreza brought us only joy.

"We do not accept this, and we will never accept it."

Mum-of-two Andreza was a prolific TikTok content creator and kept her thousands of followers up to date on the trials of family life.

Story: NewsX