Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A TV weathergirl who got millions of male fans hot under the collar has announced that she's expecting her first baby.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Argentinian Celebrity Bake Off star Sol Perez chose a live TV chat show on September 29 to reveal she's got a bun in the oven.

Sizzling Sol, 31, broke the news on the primetime Corta Por Lozano talk show while she was discussing her latest TV project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Host Veronica Lozano put her on the spot when she heard how Sol had needed her outfits let out for a TV show earlier in September.

She asked her: "Are you waiting for a baby?"

Argentinian weathergirl Sol Perez poses in undated photo Picture: @lasobrideperez/Newsflash | @lasobrideperez/Newsflash

Then to screams of delight from the studio audience, stunned Sol admitted: "I have something to tell you, our team has got bigger."

Sol later posted social media footage showing her delighted husband Guido Mazzoni kissing her baby bump tenderly as he cuddles their pet French Bulldog.

Then Sol produces a sheet of scan images showing their baby in the womb. She later told her delighted Instagram followers: "The most exciting adventure of our lives is about to begin. We are very happy for this new stage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Television presenter Sol Perez and fiance Guido Mazzoni, who proposed to her on a boat in Capri, Italy, pose in an undated photo. The weathergirl and businessman have been together since 2019 Picture: @guidotmazzoni/Newsflash | @guidotmazzoni/Newsflash

The pair wed 11 months ago at a star-studded ceremony triggering heartbreak for her army of besotted male followers.

After the service, Sol said: "Babies are really something we talk about a lot. I'd love to be a mum. I've got a lot of nephews, I know it's going to be hard on the baby issue. But, well, the idea is to start doing the homework next year and we'll see what happens."