Argentinian Bake Off star and weathergirl Sol Perez reveals on air that she is expecting a baby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Argentinian Celebrity Bake Off star Sol Perez chose a live TV chat show on September 29 to reveal she's got a bun in the oven.
Sizzling Sol, 31, broke the news on the primetime Corta Por Lozano talk show while she was discussing her latest TV project.
Host Veronica Lozano put her on the spot when she heard how Sol had needed her outfits let out for a TV show earlier in September.
She asked her: "Are you waiting for a baby?"
Then to screams of delight from the studio audience, stunned Sol admitted: "I have something to tell you, our team has got bigger."
Sol later posted social media footage showing her delighted husband Guido Mazzoni kissing her baby bump tenderly as he cuddles their pet French Bulldog.
Then Sol produces a sheet of scan images showing their baby in the womb. She later told her delighted Instagram followers: "The most exciting adventure of our lives is about to begin. We are very happy for this new stage."
The pair wed 11 months ago at a star-studded ceremony triggering heartbreak for her army of besotted male followers.
After the service, Sol said: "Babies are really something we talk about a lot. I'd love to be a mum. I've got a lot of nephews, I know it's going to be hard on the baby issue. But, well, the idea is to start doing the homework next year and we'll see what happens."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.