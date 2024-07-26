Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At least 26 people, including 16 children, were reportedly killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea’s north last week, United Nations and police officials said.

Acting provincial police commander in the island nation’s East Sepik province, James Baugen, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC): “It was a very terrible thing … when I approached the area, I saw that there were children, men, women. They were killed by a group of 30 young men.”

Mr Baugen told the ABC that all the houses in the villages had been burned and the remaining villagers were sheltering at a police station, too scared to name the perpetrators.

“Some of the bodies left in the night were taken by crocodiles into the swamp. We only saw the place where they were killed. There were heads chopped off,” Mr Baugen said, adding that the attackers were hiding and there were no arrests yet.

UN Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk reported on Wednesday that recent violent attacks in Papua New Guinea have resulted in significant casualties. He said: "I am horrified by the shocking eruption of deadly violence in Papua New Guinea, seemingly as the result of a dispute over land and lake ownership and user rights.”

According to reports, at least 26 people, including 16 children, have died. The death toll could rise to over 50 as local authorities continue to search for missing individuals. Additionally, more than 200 villagers were displaced after their homes were set on fire.

At least 26 people, including 16 children, were reportedly killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea’s north last week, United Nations and police officials said. | ullstein bild via Getty Images

East Sepik governor Allan Bird noted that violence has escalated across this diverse nation of over 10 million people, most of whom are subsistence farmers. He said forces are under-resourced and rarely intervene in these conflicts.

Papua New Guinea, home to more than 800 Indigenous languages, has long been plagued by tribal disputes over land. These conflicts, rooted in unclear territorial borders, have become increasingly deadly as combatants now use assault rifles instead of traditional bows and arrows, and mercenaries are more frequently involved.

Blake Johnson, an analyst at the Australian Security Policy Institute, said while the East Sepik killings are particularly gruesome, they are not the first mass murder in Papua New Guinea this year. He said: "Escalation of violence between groups, often leading to retaliatory murder, is at best culturally accepted and at worst encouraged.”

People watch Tiria Theatre Group perform in Wapenamanda District on December 06, 2019 in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images) | Getty Images

He added that law enforcement officers lack the necessary resources and training to effectively police the country, which is vast and difficult to navigate. The tribal fighting previously drew international attention in February when a gun battle in Enga province resulted in at least 26 combatant deaths.

Papua New Guinea's internal security issues complicate emergency responses, such as a landslide in May that devastated a village in Enga province, killing more than 2,000 people according to the government, though the UN estimated the death toll at 670.

The South Pacific nation, the most populous after Australia, has become a focal point in the struggle for regional influence between China and US allies. Australia, Papua New Guinea’s largest foreign aid provider, signed a bilateral security pact last year to address growing security concerns, while China reportedly seeks a policing agreement with the nation.