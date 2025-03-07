A football star's WAG has been jailed for running an illegal brothel in Bali.

The Indonesian court jailed Sarintha Olarenshaw, 36, the estranged wife of former star Australian Rules (AFL) football player Ricky Olarenshaw, for running an illegal brothel called the "Flame Spa" in Seminyak.

Saranitha Olarenshaw, undated. She ran an illegal brothel in Bali. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

Meanwhile, a couple named as Michael and Lynley Le Grand, 50 and 44, from Melbourne, in Australia, ran the "Pink Palace Spa" in Kuta, also in Bali. The Le Grands and Olarenshaw presented their businesses as wellness temples but they offered sex massages.

According to the police, the operators earned between Aus $95,000 (£46,450) and $285,000 (£140,000) a year. The Le Grand couple were arrested in October 2024, and Olarenshaw was also remanded in custody.

Michael and Lynley Le Grand, 50 and 44, from Melbourne, in Australia, undated. They also operated a brothel. Note: Private photo taken from local media. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

Judges at the court in Denpasar said during the March 6 proceedings that the two brothels had damaged the image of tourism in Indonesia and sentenced the Le Grands to seven months in prison. They had admitted to offering various sexual practices and promised not to open a new spa offering such services.

In its relatively lenient sentence, the court also took into account that the couple have children. In addition, Michael Le Grand suffers from pancreatitis.

Picture shows Saranitha Olarenshaw with Rick Olarenshaw, undated. She ran an illegal brothel in Bali. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

Olarenshaw was also sentenced to seven months in prison, as were five of her employees. Olarenshaw had previously tried to excuse herself by claiming that the brothel belonged to her husband, his brother and two other men from Australia. However, Ricky Olarenshaw denied this.

Sarintha Olarenshaw and the Le Grands are set to be released from prison in May, taking into account time served.

