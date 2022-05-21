The election has been fought against a backdrop of a cost of living crisis sparked by the highest inflation rate for two decades

Anthony Albanese is set to become Australia’s new Prime Minister after incumbent Scott Morrison conceded defeat in the country’s general election.

Mr Albanese, whose Labor Party looks set to form a minority government, will become the sixth Australian PM to serve in the last 10 years.

Australia has been an outlier on issues such as climate change, but that now appears set to change as the country has voted for parties advocating greater action on the issue.

So who is Anthony Albanese - and what are the final results of the Australian election projected to be?

Anthony Albanese is Labor’s first Australian PM for almost nine years (image: Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Scott Morrison?

Scott Morrison, 54, is Australia’s outgoing Prime Minister.

He came into office in 2018 when he was elected leader of the conservative Liberal Party - a centre-right political party that has held power in a coalition with the National Party since 2013.

In that time it has had two leaders aside from Mr Morrison - Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull.

Scott Morrison had led Australia’s Liberal-National coalition since 2018 (image: Getty Images)

The Liberals have close ties with the UK Conservative Party, with both parties using the services of political strategist Lynton Crosby - who worked with Boris Johnson on his 2008 London Mayoral campaign.

Crosby protégé Isaac Levido, who helped to mastermind Johnson’s 2019 UK general election victory, led Scott Morrison’s campaign at the 2022 Australian general election.

While Scott Morrison won the 2019 Australian election, his term in office has been punctuated by gaffes and controversial policies.

When major fires linked to global warming hit Australia in December 2019, Mr Morrison was heavily criticised for going on holiday to Hawaii during the crisis.

Scott Morrison was heckled when he visited a burnt out village during the 2019 Australia wildfires (image: Getty images)

Despite apologising, he was heckled on a visit to a devastated town and also refused to draw a link between the fires and climate change.

Indeed, much of Mr Morrison’s tenure has been dominated by climate-scepticism.

A major supporter of the coal industry, Morrison’s administration was believed to be one of the reasons why the international agreement at COP26 in Glasgow had to be watered down.

His last gaffe as Australian PM came on the campaign trail when he body-checked a young child in a game of football.

The soon-to-be former Australian PM has indicated he will also step down as leader of the Liberal Party.

Anthony Albanese previously served as a transport minister under former Labor PM Jullia Gillard - right (image: Getty Images)

The ruling coalition has not only been hammered in the polls by Labor, but also had to fight so-called teal candidates - independent conservatives who want more action to be taken on climate change.

Who is Anthony Albanese?

Scott Morrison’s successor, Anthony Albanese, is set to become the first Italian-Australian Prime Minister and the first Labor Party leader since Kevin Rudd stepped down in 2013.

Mr Albanese, 59, is one of Australia’s longest-serving politicians.

He sits on the left of the Labor Party and is a long-term supporter of Australia’s free healthcare system, an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community as well as a republican.

Anthony Albanese is set to become Australia’s first Italian-Australian PM (image: Getty Images)

However, during his 2022 election campaign, he has moved towards the political centre.

He has rowed back on his previous calls for tougher climate action, supported Australia’s controversial policy of turning back boats carrying asylum seekers, and has also taken a tougher stance on China - which is bolstering its military presence in the Pacific.

Born in New South Wales in 1963, Mr Albanese was brought up in social housing by a single mother, Maryanne Ellery, who had to take out disability benefits.

His father Carlo Albanese was an Italian businessman his mother had met while travelling around Europe.

Mr Albanese joined the Labor Party in his 20s and worked in politics at both state and federal level, before getting elected to the Australian Parliament on his 33rd birthday in 1996.

When Labor was elected in 2007 under the leadership of Kevin Rudd, he served as minister for infrastructure and transport - a role he also served in under Mr Rudd’s successor Julia Gillard.

He replaced Bill Shorten as leader of the opposition in Australia after the 2019 general election.

Mr Albanese has pledged to introduce a major public spending package to support Australia’s social care sector, bring down the cost of childcare, and boost manufacturing in the country.

Other policies include a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2050 as well as a bolstered welfare state.

Australia is currently battling its highest inflation rate since 2001, alongside soaring housing prices.

The Labor administration is also set to hold a referendum on giving Indigenous people greater rights.

What were the Australian election 2022 results?

The final results of the Australian election have yet to be announced, with millions of votes yet to be counted.

There are 151 seats in Australia’s House of Representatives, with early counting suggesting Labor is set to win 71 seats - five short of a majority.

The conservative Liberal-National coalition is predicted to gain 38 seats.

There is uncertainty over how many seats the parties will have as more postal ballots have been cast than usual due to Covid-19.

These votes will not be added in until Sunday (22 May).

Scott Morrison has conceded defeat despite this uncertainty because there is a crucial summit in Tokyo on Tuesday (24 May) with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of both Japan and India.

“I believe it’s very important that this country has certainty. I think it’s very important this country can move forward,” Mr Morrison said in his concession speech.

“And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held, I think it’s vitally important there’s a very clear understanding about the government of this country.”