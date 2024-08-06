In a final act of selflessness, an Australian doctor let go of his wife's arm to save her from being pulled into the Annan River, moments before a crocodile attacked him.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday (August 3) as Dave Hogbin, a 40-year-old doctor from Newcastle, New South Wales, was on a camping trip with his wife, Jane, and their three young sons in Queensland.

Dr Hogbin had been walking along a riverbank path, 16 feet above the water, when the bank suddenly gave way, causing him to fall into the river below. Despite being tall, strong, and fit, the steep and slippery terrain prevented him from escaping the water.

His wife, hearing the splash, rushed to his aid, managing to grab his arm. However, as she began to slip into the river herself, Dr Hogbin made the decision to release her, knowing it was the only way to save her. Moments later, he was taken by a crocodile.

"His last act was to not pull me in with him. He saved me," Mrs Hogbin said. "I’m glad I’m still here because it could have been a millionfold worse for everyone involved, not just the boys."

The family had been travelling more than 1,500 miles from their home to explore Queensland's wilderness when the tragedy occurred at a spot known as Crocodile Bend, popular among tourists for its large crocodile sightings.

On Monday, wildlife rangers euthanised a 16-foot crocodile in a creek 2.5 miles from where Dr Hogbin had disappeared. The crocodile, identified by scars on its snout, was found with human remains inside, which police believe are those of Dr Hogbin. Further testing is required to confirm the identity.

Police acting chief superintendent Shane Holmes confirmed that Dr Hogbin's fall was an accident, contradicting earlier reports that he had been fishing at the time.

A GoFundMe has since been set up for his family by his friend, Alex Ward as he detailed the incident. He said: “Jane, who was nearby but not walking with Dave at the time, heard the splash and slid down to desperately try and pull him out.

“Due to the steepness and slipperiness of the bank, Jane was able to grab his arm but began slipping into the river herself. Dave’s final, decisive act was to let go of Jane’s arm when he realised she was slipping in, an act that likely saved her life.

“In a world-shattering instant, Dave was taken by the crocodile. One small consolation is that none of Dave’s children witnessed this event. Needless to say, Dave’s family and friends are completely broken.”

This incident marks Australia's second fatal crocodile attack in just over a month. In July, a 12-year-old girl was killed while swimming with her family in the Northern Territory, and earlier in the year, a 16-year-old boy lost his life in a crocodile attack while swimming off a Queensland island.

The crocodile population in Australia’s tropical north has surged since the species was protected in the early 1970s, following decades of hunting that nearly wiped them out. This year, there have already been three fatal crocodile attacks, approaching the worst annual death toll on record of four in 2014.