A banana duct-taped to a wall, which has become a subject of both acclaim and ridicule, has been sold for a whopping $6.2 million (£4.9 million).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maurizio Cattelan's controversial artwork was sold at Sotheby’s in New York, far exceeding its pre-sale estimate. The buyer was Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, who outbid six other rivals for the piece during Wednesday’s auction.

"In the coming days, I will personally eat the banana as part of this unique artistic experience," Sun said. The taped banana, purchased earlier in the day for just $0.35, is now among the most expensive fruits ever sold, according to The New York Times.

Originally unveiled in 2019, Comedian became an internet sensation and sparked debates about the nature of art. It comes with instructions for replacing the banana whenever it rots, ensuring the installation remains intact.

The banana has been eaten multiple times as part of its journey through the art world. In 2023, a South Korean art student consumed the fruit when it was displayed at Seoul's Leeum Museum of Art. The museum replaced it shortly afterwards.

Artist Maurizio Cattelan's "Comedian" is seen during a press preview for Sotheby's Evening Auction on October 25, 2024 in New York City. | Getty Images

Similarly, in 2019, after the artwork sold for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami, a performance artist removed and ate the banana. It was promptly replaced without any legal consequences.

Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain network, is no stranger to the spotlight. While his acquisition has made headlines, Sun is also facing allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which accused him of inflating trading volumes of Tron’s crypto token, TRX. Sun denies the charges.