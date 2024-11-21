Banana duct-taped to wall sells for $6.2m at auction, as buyer Justin Sun plans to eat it 'in coming days'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Maurizio Cattelan's controversial artwork was sold at Sotheby’s in New York, far exceeding its pre-sale estimate. The buyer was Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, who outbid six other rivals for the piece during Wednesday’s auction.
"In the coming days, I will personally eat the banana as part of this unique artistic experience," Sun said. The taped banana, purchased earlier in the day for just $0.35, is now among the most expensive fruits ever sold, according to The New York Times.
Originally unveiled in 2019, Comedian became an internet sensation and sparked debates about the nature of art. It comes with instructions for replacing the banana whenever it rots, ensuring the installation remains intact.
The banana has been eaten multiple times as part of its journey through the art world. In 2023, a South Korean art student consumed the fruit when it was displayed at Seoul's Leeum Museum of Art. The museum replaced it shortly afterwards.
Similarly, in 2019, after the artwork sold for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami, a performance artist removed and ate the banana. It was promptly replaced without any legal consequences.
Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain network, is no stranger to the spotlight. While his acquisition has made headlines, Sun is also facing allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which accused him of inflating trading volumes of Tron’s crypto token, TRX. Sun denies the charges.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.