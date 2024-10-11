Beautician killed lookalike beauty blogger in 'human sacrifice', court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beautician on trial for the brutal murder of her lookalike beauty blogger in a bizarre bid to start a new life killed her in a black magic ritual, a court has been told.

Accused Shahraban K., 24, is said left letters in a secret script beside her victim's disfigured body as part of a demonic human sacrifice, her co-accused's lawyers claim.

Now they have submitted a motion demanding DNA and fingerprint tests on the documents to prove Shahraban K. carried out the ritual killing. Judges at Ingolstadt Regional Court, Bavaria, have been told that the beauty expert had plotted to murder victim Khadidja O after searching for a lookalike online.

Shahraban K., the court heard, wanted to escape her husband and strict Iraqi family and planned to pass off Khadidja's body as her own.

Left, Shahraban K, 24, from the city of Ingolstadt, Germany, poses in undated photo. She was charged with murder after Algerian blogger Khadidja O, 23, pictured right, from the town of Eppingen, Germany, was killed in August 2022 (Newsflash) | Newsflash

Her accomplice Sheqir K., 25, is said to have helped her find her doppelganger and stabbed her more than 50 times before dumping her body in a car near his co-accused's home. Now, local media reported on October 9, his lawyers have told the court that Shahraban K. killed 23-year-old Khadidja in a Satanic ritual to win back her husband.

Letters found beside the victim's body, they say, were a secret spell summoning up powerful black magic. She, however, claims Sheqir K. killed her without her knowledge and she was so terrified she agreed to go along with it.

Earlier prosecutors told the court that the victim was beaten over the head with brass knuckles and stabbed 56 times. They said the couple had deliberately stabbed Khadidja's face dozens of times to disfigure her and make it easier to fool a coroner.

When her body was discovered, police at first believed that Shahraban K. had been killed. But forensic examinations and a check of the victim's tattoos revealed the corpse was really Khadidja.

The pair were charged with murder after extensive DNA checks and an investigation of social media and mobile phone records revealed their plot.

Judges are expected to rule on the new motion on October 15, reports local media.

