A reality TV star who apparently dropped off social media a month ago has been found in jail in Marrakesh after a punch-up with Moroccan police.

Brazilian influencer Liziane Gutierrez's 1.5 million Instagram followers were baffled when she stopped posting on the platform in October.

Now her former husband Toni has told how she has been locked up for four weeks in a grim overcrowded women's prison in the North African state. The former couple had been travelling together when 38-year-old Lizaine apparently clashed with local police during a night out.

Local media reports say she is being held for trial and is being monitored by diplomatic staff from the Brazilian Embassy. Toni, who left her in jail to return to his home in the USA, explained: "Yes, I was with her but after she was arrested, I left. Her trial wasn't going to be quick and I wasn't going to wait there indefinitely."

He added: "The embassy has been helping her and knew about her situation from the start. I talked to them but in that situation, it was better for me to go away because there was no idea how long it could take. It must come to something in the coming weeks but there is no official decision. We're all very much at the start of what I think might happen."

Influencer Liziane Gutierrez has been in jail in Morocco for a month

Liziane last surfaced on Instagram in a post on October 30 where she told how she had been mugged leaving her hotel.

She said: "Behold, leaving the hotel and going in a bar that was 500 meters from the hotel, we were robbed! A motorcycle passed and took this Prada bag that I loved, my scarf, Toni's work phone and my phone. Luckily all our documents were in the hotel vault, otherwise they would have gone too."

Liziane added: "Let this be a lesson, not just for those who come to Morocco, but I think anywhere. Guard your most important belongings, because if they had taken our passports, we would have had to go to the capital, and know if there’s how long that would take."

This is not, however, the model's first brush with the law. In April last year, she was held by police in her hotel room in Ukraine after a mix up over her documents.

Then in 2021, she was held after clashing with security guards at a festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Liziane had earlier sued rapper Chris Brown claiming he had punched her in the face during a Vegas bash after she snapped a picture of him at a private party.

Prison experts say conditions in Moroccan jails fail to meet international standards and all of them are chronically overcrowded.

