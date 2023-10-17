Belgian police have shot a man after the shooting of two Swedish nationals sparked a major manhunt, with Belgium vs Sweden's Euro 2024 qualifying match called off at half-time

Belgian police have shot a man in a Brussels neighbourhood amid a manhunt which was sparked following the fatal shooting of two Swedish nationals in the city on Monday evening (16 October).

The man in question was shot in a cafe n the Schaerbeek neighbourhood of Brussels. The man has been identified as the gunman suspected of carrying out the attack, according to Belgium's interior minister. He added that

Two Swedish nationals were shot and killed and one other person was injured in an incident which is being treated as a terror attack. It took place around three miles from the King Baudoin Stadium, where the Belgian national football team were playing against Sweden in a qualifying match for the Euro 2024 match.

The match was abandoned at half-time due to the shooting and the ensuing manhunt for the suspect. Fans were instructed to stay within the stadium until told to leave by authorities. Begium's terror alert has been at the highest level since the attack.