The explosion resulted in a massive crater in the middle of the city in western Russia

According to the Russian defence ministry, a Russian warplane inadvertently launched a weapon into the Russian city of Belgorod, which is close to Ukraine, resulting in an explosion and building damage.

Belgorod is a city located in western Russia, near the border with Ukraine. It is the administrative centre of Belgorod Oblast, and is situated about 700 kilometres (435 miles) south of Moscow and 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The explosion produced a massive crater in the middle of the city that roughly 20 metres (60 feet) across, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Numerous buildings were damaged, and three people suffered injuries. One apartment block was evacuated.

Here is everything you need to know about what happened.

What happened?

The Russian defence ministry said a bomb was accidentally released by a Su-34 fighter-bomber. The device reportedly fell on Thursday at 7.15pm GMT (10.15pm local time), and was described as an "abnormal descent of aviation ammunition".

The bomb landed in close proximity to residential structures at the crossroads of two roads. Video of the bomb’s initial blast and damage has surfaced on social media, showing it destroying a portion of the Prospekt Vatutina road as cars continue to flow along it.

The Russian city of Belgorod in 2019 (Photo: VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP via Getty Images)

One vehicle even ended up on the roof of a neighbourhood convenience store close to a block of apartments. It was removed on Friday morning by a crane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A nine-story apartment building was evacuated due to possible structural damage, and two women were transported to hospital for treatment. An investigation is under way.

Where is Belgorod?

Belgorod is a relatively small city with a population of around 400,000 people. Founded in 1596 as a fortress to protect the southern borders of Russia, today it is an important centre of industry, agriculture and education known for its production of construction materials, chemicals and metal products.

The city is located in western Russia, near the border with Ukraine. It is the administrative centre of Belgorod Oblast, and is situated about 700 kilometres (435 miles) south of Moscow and 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

As a result of its proximity, Belgorod had historical and cultural ties with Ukraine, and was once part of the Ukrainian region known as the Hetmanate before the Russian Revolution of 1917.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The region has a large Ukrainian-speaking population, and there have been some cultural and economic exchanges between Belgorod and the neighbouring Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.