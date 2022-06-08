Berlin police have confirmed that a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle has been detained

At least one person has been killed and eight others injured after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin, rescue services said.

The incident took place near the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.

At least 8 people have been injured after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin (Photo: Getty Images)

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10.30am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window a short distance away, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

The driver was immediately detained and is being questioned, Mr Cablitz added.

Police are still trying to determine whether the man had deliberately driven into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

The man had been driving a small Renault car, according to Germany’s Bild newspaper. Witnesses told the news outlet that the driver initially ran away and was stopped and handed over to police.

Footage of the scene showed the silver car had crashed into the window display of a department store.

A car drove into a group of people killing one person and injuring eight (Photo: Getty Images)

The incident happened at one end of the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard and next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV ploughed into a group of pedestrians in central Berlin, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the pavement.

How many people have been injured?

Fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel put the number of people injured in the incident at eight.

Police said that more than a dozen had been injured, adding that several of them were in a serious condition.

Was it a terrorist attack?

It is still unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, police spokesman Martin Dams said.

Dancing on Ice star John Barrowman, who witnessed the incident, said on social media that he believes he witnessed a terrorist attack.

He wrote on Twitter: “We think we have witnessed a terrorist attack here in Berlin.

“We’re not sure there’s a lot of people dead bodies all over the place.

“We’ve seen a car that came down the road and ended up in a storefront covering three city blocks it’s pretty horrific.”

In further video messages posted on Twitter, he continued: “It’s really pretty bad, guys. There are police behind us, there are other police cars coming. There’s helicopters coming in. This is bad. This is serious.

“There are hundreds of emergency services that are in the area, blocking city block after city block, off. The cordon keeps expanding.”

Barrowman, who was at the scene with his husband Scott Gill, later told Sky News that he saw “a dead person in the middle of the road, covered up”.

He said: “The person came on the pavement by the Levi store and the bank, then drove onto the street, hit the person and killed them in the street, then came back onto the kerb, went down the kerb, through the cafe area and then into the storefront.

“How horrible that this morning these people got up to just go through a regular day, they were going through their daily business. I mean we were shopping, but if you think if we’d have come out of that store one minute earlier...”