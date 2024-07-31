AFP via Getty Images

Thick black smoke has been seen billowing from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Wednesday afternoon, causing alarm just days after a series of train attacks that have heightened security concerns as the city hosts the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Shocked travellers at one of Europe’s busiest airports have shared images of thick black smoke rising near the airport, which is currently handling an increased number of passengers due to the ongoing Paris Olympics.

One witness posted a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) from a waiting lounge, asking: "What's going on?" as they captured the smoke in the distance. Another image shared on X showed flames visible behind trees in a parking area, with the user claiming that a bus was on fire.

Another post on X featured a striking image of the black smoke rising from the airport grounds, with the caption: "Something is on fire on site at the airport. Thick black smoke. View from terminal 2B conveyor belts."