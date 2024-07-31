Thick black smoke billows at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport as Olympic Games continue
Shocked travellers at one of Europe’s busiest airports have shared images of thick black smoke rising near the airport, which is currently handling an increased number of passengers due to the ongoing Paris Olympics.
One witness posted a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) from a waiting lounge, asking: "What's going on?" as they captured the smoke in the distance. Another image shared on X showed flames visible behind trees in a parking area, with the user claiming that a bus was on fire.
Another post on X featured a striking image of the black smoke rising from the airport grounds, with the caption: "Something is on fire on site at the airport. Thick black smoke. View from terminal 2B conveyor belts."
In a post on X, Paris Aéroport confirmed that a bus caught fire in the public area of the airport. It said: “The fire fighters intervened and the fire is now fully extinguished. The passengers have been taken to safety and there are no injuries.”
