BMW M2 crash Nurburgring: Porsche GT3 RS bursts into flames after high-speed collision at 'Green Hell'
Footage captured from inside a Porsche GT3 RS shows the moment a BMW M2, travelling just ahead, suddenly swerved into its path during a fast lap. The impact sent the Porsche airborne before crashing down and erupting into flames.
The crash took place on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, often dubbed the “Green Hell”, a historic circuit used for everything from Formula 1 races to car testing and public laps. While it's a mecca for motorsport enthusiasts, the demanding track is also known for its risk, especially when drivers push their limits.
The video of the incident highlights how quickly things can go wrong. One moment, the Porsche is gaining on the BMW; the next, it’s flying through the air.
The Porsche GT3 RS was severely damaged, with its entire front end ripped off. The windows were shattered, the cabin scorched, and the rear end visibly crushed. The BMW M2 was also left mangled, though its structure remained mostly intact.
Both cars were total losses, but miraculously, there were no serious injuries reported.
