The vote will determine if the world’s fourth-largest democracy stays the same course of far-right politics with Jair Bolsonaro or returns leftist Lula to the top job.

Right-wing Bolsonaro has campaigned on safeguarding conservative Christian values against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - known as Lula - who has promised to return the country to a more prosperous past.

Both are well-known, divisive political figures who stir passion as much as loathing. Bolsonaro has been president of Brazil since January 2019.

The 67-year-old has often been referred to as the ‘Brazilian Donald Trump’ His controversial policies - including a lack of action during the Covid-19 pandemic, a lack of protection for Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and pro gun policies - have lead to criticism from domestic and foreign voices.

Lula, 77, was one of the founding members of the left-wing Worker’s Party. His policies include breaking down Brazil’s public spending cap and reforming the country’s tax system to benefit the poorer in society more than the rich.

A voter takes a picture with a cardboard cutout of Lula. Credit: Joao Laet/Getty Images

The former president has vowed reinstate environmental protection policies in the Amazon, which has seen a surge in deforestation and increased attacks against Indigenous people in recent years.

Bolsonaro was first in line to cast his vote at a military complex in Rio de Janeiro. He sported the green and yellow colours of the Brazilian flag that always feature at his rallies.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will face Jair Bolsonaro in a run-off vote (Photo: Getty Images)

“I’m expecting our victory, for the good of Brazil,” he told reporters afterward. “God willing, Brazil will be victorious today.”

Voting stations in the capital, Brasilia, were already crowded by morning and, at one of them, retired public servant Luiz Carlos Gomes said he would vote for Mr da Silva.

“He’s the best for the poor, especially in the countryside,” said Mr Gomes, 65, who hails from Maranhao state in the poor northeast region. “We were always starving before him.”

What time are the Brazil election results?

Polling stations opened at 8am local time (11am GMT) and close at 5pm (8pm GMT). The result is expected at about 2am local time (5am GMT) on Monday.

What happened in the first vote?

Bolsonaro has had some catching up to do to Lula after the first round of voting. The results finished in favour of Lula, who won 48.43% of the vote.

Many saw this close race as a surprise, however Lula fell short of gaining the 50% threshold for winning the presidency from the first round of voting. With such a close share of votes between the two candidates, it will be a closely fought run-off vote.