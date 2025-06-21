Brazil hot-air balloon crash: Eight die as footage shows moments before impact
Footage circulating online shows the balloon in flames just before impact.
According to Santa Catarina governor Jorginho Mello: “Preliminary information indicates that there were 22 people on board. So far, we have confirmed eight deaths and two survivors were rescued alive.” Mello added that rescue teams were still searching the crash site “for the other people.”
The balloon went down in a rural area, igniting rapidly after hitting the ground.