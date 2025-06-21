Brazil hot-air balloon crash: Eight die as footage shows moments before impact

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

21st Jun 2025, 2:51pm
At least eight people have died and several others remain missing after a hot-air balloon crashed and caught fire in Praia Grande, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, officials say.

Footage circulating online shows the balloon in flames just before impact.

According to Santa Catarina governor Jorginho Mello: “Preliminary information indicates that there were 22 people on board. So far, we have confirmed eight deaths and two survivors were rescued alive.” Mello added that rescue teams were still searching the crash site “for the other people.”

The balloon went down in a rural area, igniting rapidly after hitting the ground.

