Jair Bolsonaro lost the election to Lula da Silva

Supporters of former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Congress in the country’s capital.

They climbed on top of the building’s roof and broke the glass in its windows on Sunday.

Advertisement

Other demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace and supreme court, though it was not immediately clear if they managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, similar to the January 6 2021 invasion of the US Capitol, come after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in on January 1.

Advertisement

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with the police during a demonstration outside the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. - Brazilian police used tear gas Sunday to repel hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed onto Congress grounds one week after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration, an AFP photographer witnessed. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of Mr Bolsonaro have been protesting against Mr Lula’s election win since October 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fire and gathering outside military buildings to ask the armed forces to intervene.

Advertisement