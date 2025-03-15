A MasterChef star has been seized by police accused of possessing and selling drugs at one of Brazil's biggest carnivals.

Reality TV star Aritana Maroni and a two friends were arrested on March 3 after they were apparently caught trying to sell narcotics by undercover police officers in Salvador, Brazil.

Prosecutors have not revealed what type of drugs they were allegedly selling.

Maroni, 46, known for participating in MasterChef Brasil in 2015 and The Farm as well as Wife Swap and Power Couple, was visiting a festival at the Dodo Circuit (Barra-Ondina) when she was seized by police.

The six-day festival is said to be the biggest in Brazil, eclipsing even the Rio Carnival.

According to local media reports, Maroni was being monitored by the Military Police Intelligence Department since February 27, when the carnival began.

Videos obtained by the police allegedly proved that the former reality star was selling drugs. She was charged with possession and drug trafficking and was released on March 4 after undergoing a custody hearing.

Authorities have classified the case as confidential and have not revealed further details. Maroni's defence team has not yet commented on the matter.

