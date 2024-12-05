Brazilian pastor turned porn star Ana Akiva and tells of eight-hour lesbian romp with Andressa Urach
Brazilian beauty Ana Akiva gave up a life preaching in the pulpit to become a porn again adult star with eye-popping videos on OnlyFans and Privacy.
Now she has revealed that she has filmed a sizzling non-stop marathon session with fellow adult performer Andressa Urach.
She told local media: "It just caught fire and there's a lot of chemistry between us. Andressa exudes sex, she knows how to provoke and seduce. We were eight hours non-stop and we just let it flow naturally, without barriers, without haste, only being led by pleasure. We were insatiable."
Ana and Andressa first met when they were both contestants in Brazil's rear of the year Miss BumBum contest in 2016.
Ana explained: "I was already attracted to Andressa at the time of Miss Bumbum, but she was repressed. She was more reserved, dating at the time so we had no intimacy. That's why I say this is more than just a scene, not just in front of the cameras. It's the real thing, skin stuff."
Now Ana, who recently won the adult influencer industry's Controversy of the Year award, is already planning their next session set in a church.
She said: "The next time, I’m going to record the confessional with Andressa. It’s going to be a more hard and domineering feel. We will produce a more thematic scene, a satire of hypocrisy that ridicules the church. Our fans are asking for that."
