A professional mixed martial arts fighter has been arrested for allegedly raping and threatening to kill a woman while she was a passenger in his unlicensed taxi after leaving a party.

The driver was arrested for raping his passenger after she left a party in the Edson Queiroz neighbourhood in Fortaleza, in the north-eastern Brazilian state of Ceara, in the early hours of Sunday, January 19.

He has been named as Edilson Florencio da Conceicao, 48, is also known as Edilson Moicano, and is a professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter.

Edilson Florencio da Conceicao, known as Edilson Moicano. He was arrested for raping a woman as she left a party in Fortaleza, Brazil | Newsflash/NX

On the day of the crime, da Conceicao, who also works as a security guard at a private company, was moonlighting as a driver.

The victim, not named, told the police that she had booked a ride after the party but it was taking too long, so she struck up a deal with da Conceicao, who has nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram and whose vehicle was parked outside the venue.

She was on her way home in his vehicle when he allegedly swerved into a thicket and placed her in a rear naked choke, causing her to lose consciousness.

She said that when she woke up, she was outside the vehicle in the undergrowth and he was on top of her raping her, with his hands around her throat, saying that he was going to kill her.

Luckily a police patrol noticed the vehicle in the undergrowth and grew suspicious. They approached the vehicle to investigate and found the woman screaming and crying and trying to get away from the suspect.

They detained the suspect and found a knife in his vehicle. He reportedly tried to resist arrest and flee but the police took him into custody.

He has been charged with rape and placed in preventive detention. The investigation is ongoing.

