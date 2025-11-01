A glamorous singer and mum-of-one has died aged 42 after fighting a long-time battle with lung cancer.

Brazilian artist Vanessa Rios passed away at the Hospital Santa Joana in Recife, in the state of Pernambuco, on the night of Saturday, October 25.

Vanessa was being treated at the hospital after her disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2023, apparently worsened. The singer leaves behind a 16-year-old daughter, Larissa Rios, and was married to US citizen Joe Ridenhour.

Her daughter posted a touching tribute on social media, writing: "The pain of losing you is inexplicable, but the relief of seeing you free and no longer suffering is greater. My comfort is knowing that the memories, affection and teachings are now part of me.

"I have no words to describe how happy I am to have shared so many moments with such a wonderful and courageous woman."

Vanessa had previously battled cancer, first diagnosed more than six years ago with a sarcoma in her leg - a rare and aggressive type of cancer that forms in the bones and soft tissues.

She announced she was "100 per cent cured" in 2019 after undergoing treatment, but in 2023 she revealed that the disease had returned, this time as a synovial sarcoma in her lungs.

Her last post on Instagram was made on September 30, when she shared family photos and wrote: "We are not what we have in life, but who we have in our lives that matters. Family is the anchor that keeps us steady in life’s storms."

Vanessa was the former vocalist of the bands Capim com Mel, Forro do Muido and Kitara.

The band Capim com Mel paid tribute to her "professionalism, dedication and legacy," while fellow musicians and former bandmates described her as a "champion" and "great warrior."

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that can appear anywhere in the body. Every day, around 15 people are diagnosed with sarcoma in the UK, according to national charity foundation Sarcoma UK.

