British boxer Ross Kitchen accused of trying to bite off cabbie's nose during taxi scuffle in Turkey
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dashcam footage of the seemingly unprovoked attack in the early hours of April 25 in Eyupsultan, Turkey, shows the boxer, named as Ross Kitchen, becoming increasing agitated.
Then without warning he slips one arm around 56-year-old cabbie Kadir Bicer's throat and uses the other to twist his face towards his mouth. At one point, while the taxi is still in busy traffic, Kitchen seems to claw the struggling driver's nose towards his jaw.
Then he viciously jams his fingers in the cabbie's eyes blinding him while they are surrounded by other cars. Moments later Kitchen is seen grappling on the tarmac with the terrified driver, who had managed to pull over and escape from the cab.
The boxer reportedly left Bicer for dead at the roadside and it was a fellow cabbie who spotted him lying unconscious and called paramedics and police.
Later footage shows blood stains over the doors of the yellow cab and Kitchen being led away by police.
Critically injured Bicer was rushed to hospital and remains in a coma in an intensive care unit.
Grim medical evidence photos show cabbie Bicer on a hospital gurney with massively bruised and swollen eyes and what appear to be bite marks around his face.
Further cuts and bruises to his right hand seem to have been caused by his desperate struggle to release the boxer's grip.
The brawl reportedly erupted as Kitchen rowed with the taxi driver over his fare from Istanbul Airport into the city.
Witnesses say Kitchen was drunk and had earlier caused disturbances at the airport before Bicer agreed to drive him.
Police tracked down and arrested Kitchen, who reportedly confirmed he was a boxer during his interrogation. Following questioning, Kitchen was brought before a court and remanded in custody pending trial.
Bicer's brother, Huseyin Bicer, said they fear Kitchen could leave Turkey without facing justice because he is a foreign national. He said his brother's face was "completely shattered" and that the family are anxiously awaiting news from doctors.
Police are investigating the attack.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.