Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the brutal moment a British boxer puts a cab driver in a chokehold and apparently tries to bite off his nose during a terrifying ride.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dashcam footage of the seemingly unprovoked attack in the early hours of April 25 in Eyupsultan, Turkey, shows the boxer, named as Ross Kitchen, becoming increasing agitated.

Then without warning he slips one arm around 56-year-old cabbie Kadir Bicer's throat and uses the other to twist his face towards his mouth. At one point, while the taxi is still in busy traffic, Kitchen seems to claw the struggling driver's nose towards his jaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then he viciously jams his fingers in the cabbie's eyes blinding him while they are surrounded by other cars. Moments later Kitchen is seen grappling on the tarmac with the terrified driver, who had managed to pull over and escape from the cab.

Ross Kitchen | Newsflash/NX

The boxer reportedly left Bicer for dead at the roadside and it was a fellow cabbie who spotted him lying unconscious and called paramedics and police.

Later footage shows blood stains over the doors of the yellow cab and Kitchen being led away by police.

Critically injured Bicer was rushed to hospital and remains in a coma in an intensive care unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grim medical evidence photos show cabbie Bicer on a hospital gurney with massively bruised and swollen eyes and what appear to be bite marks around his face.

Further cuts and bruises to his right hand seem to have been caused by his desperate struggle to release the boxer's grip.

The brawl reportedly erupted as Kitchen rowed with the taxi driver over his fare from Istanbul Airport into the city.

Witnesses say Kitchen was drunk and had earlier caused disturbances at the airport before Bicer agreed to drive him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police tracked down and arrested Kitchen, who reportedly confirmed he was a boxer during his interrogation. Following questioning, Kitchen was brought before a court and remanded in custody pending trial.

Bicer's brother, Huseyin Bicer, said they fear Kitchen could leave Turkey without facing justice because he is a foreign national. He said his brother's face was "completely shattered" and that the family are anxiously awaiting news from doctors.

Police are investigating the attack.

Story: NewsX