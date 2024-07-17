Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British man has gone missing on the holiday island Mallorca in Spain for a week after sending a “peculiar email”.

The trainee barrister, Benjamin Ross, has not been seen or heard from since July 10 when he sent mum Felix an email while staying in Mallorca shortly after his passport, phone and money was stolen at the beach. The 26-year-old travelled to the Spanish island with a friend before deciding to extend his trip.

Ben moved into a rental after finding a local job, but hasn't spoken to mum Felix since July 10 when she says he sent her a "peculiar email and seemed to be "not in a good place". Between them, the two had been trying to arrange a bank transfer to support him while he was staying on the Balearic island after his phone, keys, wallet and passport were stolen while he was swimming at the beach.

His mum has now reported him as missing and is now being supported by LBT Global, the same charity supporting Jay Slater's family in Tenerife. The whereabouts of Ben, who is training to be a barrister in Manchester, remain unknown, according to the Manchester Evening News. The Foreign Office are supporting his family and are “in contact with local authorities”.

His mum Felix said she is planning to fly out to Mallorca over the coming days. She said: “Like any mother, no matter what age your children are, they are still your children. I just need to know my son is safe and well. The last few days have been torture. Please, if anyone has seen Ben, even if it’s just for a second, let the authorities know.

“We need to find him." A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of the man from Wigan who has gone missing. As of 12pm on Wednesday (July 17), around £500 has been raised so far. According to the organiser of the fundraiser - which Go Fund Me says has been verified - donations raised will pay towards the cost of flights for Ben's mum sister, as well as their accomodation and expenses in Mallorca as they try to track him down.