A British honeymooner has been jailed in Moscow for swearing at police even though he does not speak a word of Russian.

The man, named only in court documents as D. Johnson, had been accused of cursing officers on the street in the Russian capital.

Illustrative photo of Moscow, Russia, undated. Russian police arrested a Brit for swearing. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

Johnson, reported to be on honeymoon with his bride on a tourist visa, denied the charge at a hearing in the city's Basmanny court on January 23.

He told judges he does not speak any Russian and could not have sworn at the cops in their own language. His attorney said: "Therefore he could not express himself in obscene swearing."

But, reports local media, the court dismissed the claim and jailed him for five days for "petty hooliganism".

Authorities have not disclosed further details on the case.

