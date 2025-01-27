British man D Johnson jailed for five days for swearing in Russian - even though he doesn't speak the language
The man, named only in court documents as D. Johnson, had been accused of cursing officers on the street in the Russian capital.
Johnson, reported to be on honeymoon with his bride on a tourist visa, denied the charge at a hearing in the city's Basmanny court on January 23.
He told judges he does not speak any Russian and could not have sworn at the cops in their own language. His attorney said: "Therefore he could not express himself in obscene swearing."
But, reports local media, the court dismissed the claim and jailed him for five days for "petty hooliganism".
Authorities have not disclosed further details on the case.
