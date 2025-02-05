Brussels: Police hunt two suspects who fled into metro tunnels after suspected drug-related shooting

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

5th Feb 2025, 2:07pm
Police pictured outside the Clemenceau metro station, which is closed off after a shooting this morning, Wednesday 05 February 2025 in Cureghem - Kuregem, Anderlecht, Brussels. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) placeholder image
Police pictured outside the Clemenceau metro station, which is closed off after a shooting this morning, Wednesday 05 February 2025 in Cureghem - Kuregem, Anderlecht, Brussels. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Belgian police are searching for two suspects who fled into Brussels’ metro tunnels following a shooting incident early Wednesday, according to officials.

Authorities were first alerted to the incident at Clemenceau train station around 6am, said Willemien Baert, spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office. No injuries were reported, Baert confirmed.

Video surveillance footage showed the suspects entering the city’s public transport tunnels, prompting an ongoing police search operation and investigation, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police cordoned off the area, where several cartridge cases were discovered. So far, no arrests have been made. Officials have stated that the shooting is not believed to be terror-related.

The Clemenceau and Midi metro stations have been temporarily closed as part of the security operation. Midi station is a major transport hub that connects Brussels to London and Paris via Eurostar trains.

Police pictured outside the Clemenceau metro station, which is closed off after a shooting this morning, Wednesday 05 February 2025 in Cureghem - Kuregem, Anderlecht, Brussels. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
Police pictured outside the Clemenceau metro station, which is closed off after a shooting this morning, Wednesday 05 February 2025 in Cureghem - Kuregem, Anderlecht, Brussels. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Public broadcaster VRT reported that the shooting was likely drug-related, stating that the suspects had targeted one person but missed.

Footage broadcast by VRT showed two individuals entering Clemenceau metro station before opening fire. Another clip showed a large police presence, with heavily armed officers gathered at the station as the manhunt got underway.

Brussels is home to major international institutions, including the European Union (EU) and NATO, raising security concerns whenever incidents occur in the capital.

