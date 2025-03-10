A cannibal killer who cut out her victim's heart and then severed and barbecued his penis before eating it has been seized by police.

Homeless Josefa Lima de Sousa, 65, left a blood-stained sign by the mutilated corpse with a chilling message using her street name saying: "Gringa got rapist."

She reportedly told police in Peruibe, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, that her 60-year-old down-and-out victim Celso Marques Ferreira had been a child abuser.

Police, who arrested Lima de Sousa on March 7, say a home-made knife used to butcher Ferreira's corpse was found beside him.

His body was found with deep wounds to his neck, chest and groin with the blood-drenched blade left nearby. Lima de Sousa confessed to the killing and told police she had roasted her victim's heart and penis on a bonfire before eating them.

The message left next to the body of Celso Marques Ferreira, inset. Josefa Lima de Sousa is alleged to have roasted and eaten the homeless man's heart and penis after killing him in Sao Paulo, Brazil | Newsflash/NX

A suspected accomplice, named by police as Robson Aparecido de Oliveira, 41, has denied helping her kill and cook her victim. Lima de Sousa and de Oliveira are facing charges of qualified homicide and cannibalism.

Officers are also hunting for a third suspect, named as Rodrigo Aparecido Anselmo Freire, also homeless.

