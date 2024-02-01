Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wild footage has emerged showing a toddler was rescued after he became stuck in a claw machine. Queensland Police responded to reports a three-year-old became trapped in a Skills Tester claw machine at Capabala shopping centre in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday (January 27).

The boy, named Ethan, reportedly climbed into the machine through the prize dispenser in what the police described as part of his "pursuit of the ultimate prize". The Queensland Police statement said: “He was in no hurry to get out."

In the footage, Ethan can be seen sitting in the toy machine among Hello Kitty plush toys. The video was captioned on X by the police: "Ethan and the Police: 1. Claw Machine: 0".

Ethan is then told to move to the back corner of the machine and have his eyes closed before the officers smash the glass window at the front of the machine. He is then lifted out of the machine by a police officer and returned to his family. The police said: "Top prize? Back in the arms of his family."

People were quick to comment on Ethan's little adventure. One said: "Oh boy! Ethan is going to be hearing that story every Christmas until forever!" Another jokingly said that the police could have resorted to using 'a few coins' without breaking the glass, saying: "Surely you were at least tempted to put a few coins in the slot and try and get him with the claw???."