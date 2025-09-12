You’ve heard of a cat on a hot tin roof - this is the moment a cat trying to get up an escalator by going the wrong way needed a helping hand to put them on the right track.

It happened at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, and was reported on Tuesday, September 9.

Video filmed on a mobile phone shows the cat stepping onto the moving escalator from the wrong side. The animal tries twice to climb upwards but fails to reach the top.

The footage shows the cat walking on the downward-moving steps for minutes while struggling to make progress. The video then shows a bystander picking up the cat and placing it on the correct side of the escalator.

The cat is seen climbing back up successfully after being directed to the right staircase. The airport authority HEAS later shared the footage online.

Story: NewsX