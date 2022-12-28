China has announced it will scrap quarantine for travellers from 8 January

China is shifting away from its zero-Covid policy after three years of closed borders and will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports as the country rolls back some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls.

On Monday (26 December) the National Health Commission announced Covid will be downgraded to a Class B infectious disease on 8 January, and quarantine will be axed- although incoming travellers will need to take a PCR test.

Authorities said they would "optimise" visa arrangements for foreigners wishing to come to China for work, and study, as well as family visits and reunions and tourism. The National Immigration Administration of China announced on Tuesday (27 December) the government will “gradually resume” allowing in foreign visitors and gave no indication when full-scale tourist travel from abroad might be allowed. It will start taking applications and Chinese citizens wishing to apply for passports to travel abroad will also be able to do so from 8 January 2023.

Health experts and economists expected the ruling Communist Party to keep restrictions on travel into China until at least mid-2023.

Why has China rolled back its zero-covid restrictions?

The move comes as President Xi Jinping’s government tries to reverse an economic slump. Protests against the severe policies rippled throughout the country as many people became frustrated at the strict rules. A week after the protests China lifted some of its most severe Covid policies, such as forcing people into quarantine camps and allowing people to isolate at home rather than in state facilities.

However, this new move opens up a potential flood of millions of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday and could send an influx of free-spending Chinese tourists to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe for Lunar New Year, which begins on 22 January.

What is the current Covid-19 situation in China?

Covid-19 as infections have surged in China with hospitals reporting they are overwhelmed and elderly people are dying. However, the true toll is unknown as officials have stopped releasing Covid data. On Sunday it said it would stop publishing case numbers altogether. But British health data firm Airfinity estimated China was experiencing more than a million infections and 5,000 deaths a day.

The outbreaks prompted complaints Beijing relaxed controls too abruptly but officials say the wave began before the changes.

China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official Covid-19 toll, a health official said last week. That excludes many deaths other countries would attribute to Covid-19. Experts have forecast one to two million deaths in China through to the end of 2023.

Japan, India, South Korea and Taiwan have responded to the Chinese wave of infections by requiring virus tests for visitors from China.

Before the pandemic, China was the biggest source of foreign tourists for most of its Asian neighbours and an important market for Europe and the United States. Business groups have warned global companies were shifting investment away from China because foreign executives were blocked from visiting.

Travel services companies Trip.com and Qunar said international ticket bookings and searches for visa information on their websites rose five to eight times after Tuesday’s announcement. Top destinations included Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the United States, Britain and Australia.

A Covid-19 patient (C) being assisted at Tianjin Nankai Hospital in Tianjin. Credit: NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

Japan and India responded to China’s surge in infections by requiring virus tests for travellers from the country. US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington is considering taking similar steps.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China says more than 70% of companies that responded to a poll this month expect the impact of the latest wave of outbreaks to last no more than three months, ending in early 2023.

What is the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong?

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will scrap some of its Covid-19 restrictions, including PCR tests for inbound travellers and vaccination requirements to enter certain venues, the city’s leader said on Wednesday. For most of the pandemic, Hong Kong has aligned itself with China’s “zero-Covid” strategy, requiring stringent Covid-19 tests and isolation for close contacts of infected cases as well as for incoming travellers.

Hong Kong is preparing for the January reopening of its border with China, which had previously imposed harsh restrictions and snap lockdowns to stamp out the virus.

“Our society as a whole has built an extensive and high-level barrier of immunity (to Covid-19),” said Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee at a news conference. Over 80% of the city has at least three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Close contacts of those who test positive for Covid-19 will also no longer need to isolate in Hong Kong, he said, and there will no longer be a limit on the number of diners per table at restaurants. The relaxed measures will take effect from Thursday.

