Chinese man confesses to killing and dismembering Thai transgender woman in Pattaya for refusing sex with him
According to Thai police, Fu Tongyung met Woranan Pannacha at South Pattaya beach on the evening of April 26 and agreed to pay her 8,000 baht (£178) for sex. Fu later told investigators he believed Woranan was a cisgender woman. The two reportedly exchanged WeChat details and arranged to meet again at his rented room later that evening.
Fu told police that after initially agreeing, Woranan changed her mind and refused to have sex. He then demanded a 50 per cent refund, which she allegedly declined. An argument followed, during which Woranan allegedly scratched Fu’s face and kicked him off the bed, according to The Bangkok Post.
Fu told police he climbed back onto the bed and strangled her. He then dragged her body to the bathroom, where he used scissors to cut her open from the neck down to the genitals, removing her silicone breast implants and heart.
According to police, Fu confessed that he wanted to “play” with the body. After cleaning both himself and the body, he went to sleep and left the next morning for the airport.
He was arrested by authorities at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province while attempting to leave Thailand.
Fu later apologised to investigators, reportedly saying he “could not control” himself after being attacked by the victim. He added that he was unsure if he had a mental illness, explaining he had never been diagnosed.
Pattaya police chief Anek Sathongyu said Fu’s confession was supported by evidence. Authorities confirmed that Woranan’s lungs were missing, but Fu denied removing them. Police also confirmed that Fu’s luggage contained only a water bottle and no human organs.
