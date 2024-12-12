A radio presenter who was once fired for refusing to tell callers “Have a happy day” has died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clive Robertson was a prominent Australian talk radio and television presenter, known for his sharp wit and outspoken commentary on current affairs - often raising a knowing eyebrow as he shared private jokes with listeners and viewers.

Australian colleagues have remembered him as a “one-off” after his death from cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After working on his family farm in the Blue Mountains from the age of 16, Robertson began his radio career in 1967 on ABC before taking over Sydney's Breakfast program on what was then 2BL in 1972. He had broadcasting stints on a range of stations, including ABC Classic FM, 2GB and 2UE.

During the 1980s he was host of the Beauty and the Beast talk show on Network Ten television. After ABC radio, he moved to the Seven Network where he hosted the news program 11AM, and in 1985 became the host of Newsworld.

Australian broadcaster Clive Robertson | The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age/YouTube

Abc.net in Australia recalls that in a programme to mark the 100th anniversary of ABC Radio Sydney last year, presenter Rod Quinn, who researched the history of the station, said Robertson broke the mould of the stiff and serious presenter.

"[He] became both the first of a new breed of announcer, but totally original — a one of a kind who is still remembered fondly today by listeners who tuned in each morning for his philosophical musings and quirky observations on life," Quinn said. "He won fans from other stations, too, and not just listeners from commercial radio who wanted to know what all the fuss was about, but other breakfast presenters who described Clive as brilliant, bordering on genius. Different, refreshing, our youngest eccentric, a communicator, a humourist."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robertson had a an interest in photography, nature and classical music, as well as a love of trains.

A 1979 ABC publicity bio for Robertson said that he "does not particularly like human nature". "He does not want to live to a ripe old age either," his bio read. "He regards himself as a religious person and believes that a man's best ambition is to be charitable and to be satisfied with what he has."

Robertson once claimed that Perth radio station 6IX fired him because he would not use the station's slogan, "Have a happy day".

Robertson was married to Penny Cook, who acted in A Country Practice.

Robertson also hosted a television program called Agony Aunts in 2006 which offered relationship advice to couples.